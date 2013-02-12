It’s not often that you meet a Los Angeles-born hip hop dancer who has also taken bharatanatyam lessons. “Oh but it’s hard!” exclaims Jackie Lopez aka Miss Funk. “Those dramatic eyes, the movements...phew!” Apparently, Jackie took a bharatanatyam course as part of her university syllabus in world dance. The co-founder of Versa Style, an American hip hop company, along with her partner Leigh Foaad and their crew are still breathing in the culture of a new country, having reached Chennai early Sunday evening. And then, there’s the jet lag.

“I think it’s been 25 hours since I’ve slept,” somebody says, as they gear up for their dance showcase at Express Avenue. But the excitement is unmistakable. On their first ever trip to India, Jackie says, “I think we’re up for just about anything.”

With three days of workshops ahead of them and then a final performance on Wednesday, there isn’t going to be much time to take in the sights. Says Leigh aka Breeze-Lee, “If I had my way, we would definitely going to see the Taj Mahal.” Unfortunately, time may not permit too many touristy activities on this trip. So talk instead of what they plan to do right here in Chennai. “Honestly, I have no idea where to start,” Leigh smiles. “Maybe an Indian dance show or a Bollywood movie?” They’ve already had a taste of some Indian cuisine, but it seems they’re still recovering from the spice.

What are they most excited about on this brief Chennai visit? “I think that would be our performance piece, ‘Traffic,’” shares Jackie. “It’s something we’ve been practising for a long time – kind of inspired by LA traffic,” she smiles. “And after the drive from the airport to our hotel, I think Chennai folks are definitely going to be able to relate.” (Versa Style will conduct workshops on February 11 and 12 at the Russian Cultural Centre. They will be performing at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Auditorium, Harrington Road on February 13. For details, contact 9566165273/ 9566165317.)