Hope, wheels and courage

Her motorised wheelchair whirs slowly forward on a sunny afternoon in Chennai – ahead of her big trip to Delhi on Wednesday to receive the IBN7 Zindagi LIVE Award. “I’ve already prepared my speech,” she smiles, as the elevator rides up the three floors to her room at Vidya Sagar in Kotturpuram. At the door, Ummul struggles in her seat to reach the handle, about a foot out of reach. There is a thin loop of rope stretched across the door to tug it shut when she leaves. But this daily routine, one that probably suggests ‘inconvenience’ to most people – is perhaps the easiest part of her day. Ummul Khair is a lawyer and cerebral palsy fighter with a mission. This is her story.

Entering adulthood was different for everybody. Some got excited by a car license, others at a chance to have a girlfriend or even try a cigarette. When Ummul Khair turned 21 years old, she decided it was finally time to go to school.

Home-bound with her family at Bangalore, Ummul had never been to school before and spent most of her days lying on her bed or being whisked off to a new doctor.

“I didn’t know at the time that I had a condition called cerebral palsy,” she recalls. Nor did she own or know how to operate a wheelchair.

Even the basic alphabet remained an unknown territory, except for the spoken Urdu that she heard regularly at home. But this couldn’t be life forever, certainly.

So one day, Ummul picked up the phone and dialled an inquiry number. “I remembered vaguely visiting a place called The Spastic Society of India (now Vidya Sagar) when I was a little girl,” she remembers. “So I kept asking for it on the phone, although it was very difficult locating it because there were so many branches,” Ummul states, adding “and I didn’t know which one”. Many phone calls later, Ummul found herself boarded on a train to Chennai – for a new life at Vidya Sagar.

But that was over a decade ago, and this young woman clearly is not one for resting on her laurels. First she got into a school that allowed mainstream education for her Class 11 and 12, next it was time for an undergrad in Sociology and it turns out, even that wasn’t enough for her to stop the train.

“I believe in human rights,” she says. “It’s what I want to fight for, not just for disabled people but for everybody, especially women.” Today, after four years of studying law at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law College, she smiles proudly, “I can’t wait to get my degree in March.” Although, waiting isn’t exactly an option for Ummul. Instead, she busies herself as a trainee at the Pravda Law Association, close to her Vidya Sagar where she continues to reside at Kotturpuram. In fact, she’s even recently started a blog for tidbits of information for the general public called ‘You and Law’! Did we mention that in between her Sociology and Law courses, this super achiever was selected to represent India for a one month student leadership programme in the US?

And when Ummul isn’t working, studying or travelling to receive an award – this woman on wheels is up for just about any kind of adventure. “A couple of years ago at our annual fundraiser here (Vidya Sagar), I wanted to try rappelling,” she shows this reporter a picture.

Suspended by ropes at a 90 degree angle in a wheelchair is no joke. Then she reveals matter of factly, “It was about 40 feet,” and one is scared for her! “But it was an adventure sport, I wanted it to be scary!” she says, unexpectedly. It took five days of back and forth road trips from Kotturpuram to Mahabalipuram to practise to pull it off, but Ummul smiles, “After I did it, so many people were inspired.” Perhaps her only worry as she openly admits is, “having lost so much time”. But what this palsy fighter has packed into a little more than 10 years, may as well line the pages of a best selling autobiography in the years to come.

As for her immediate plans, before all of that – one has to wonder, does she have anything ‘adventurous’ up her sleeve for 2013? Ummul laughs. Then she thinks for a moment and responds in earnest, “I think I’m just going to focus on my career right now.”