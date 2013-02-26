A suicide bid by a nineteen-year-old woman prompted her parents to take an overdose of sleeping pills and ended with the death of her mother, at Korukkupet on Monday.

According to police, while her parents Paneerselvam (53), a cycle shop owner, mother Ramani (45) and younger sister Nithya (18) were away at a function, Gowri (19) attempted to kill herself by taking sleeping pills. She resorted to the extreme step since she was frustrated over the inability to find a suitable alliance.

Her parents found her unconscious when they returned. This prompted them to take the pills. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital, where Ramani succumbed.