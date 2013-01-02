Masters to perform at the Shakti Foundation concert

Express News Service By

The Shakti Foundation Annual Music concert, called Mayurika 2013, will be held on February 9 feauring three master musicians and leading virtuosos on their respective instruments, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer. The concert has been organised in aid of hospital equipment for the rural underprivileged.

A banjo master, Béla Fleck has had a remarkable performing and recording career, travelling all over the musical map inlcuding the great classical halls and concert arenas of the world. He has won eleven Grammy Awards and has been nominated in more categories than anyone in Grammy history.

Zakir Hussain is today appreciated both in the field of percussion and in the music world at large as an international phenomenon. A classical tabla virtuoso of the highest order, his consistently brilliant and exciting performances have not only established him as a national treasure in India, but has earned him worldwide fame. He is the recipient of many honours, including a recent Grammy in the Best Contemporary World Music category. Both Modern Drummer and Drum! magazines named him Best World Music and Best Worldbeat Drummer respectively in 2007. He has contributed to innumerable recordings and has received widespread recognition as a composer for his many projects, scores and soundtracks.

Edgar Meyer is prominently established as a unique and master instrumentalist and has had an active career as both a performer and a composer. He has been hailed by the New Yorker as “...the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively unchronicled history of his instrument,”

(Contact 26611213, 97911949245, 9791194929 or 9791194932 for details about the show and tickets)