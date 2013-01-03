If there’s a reason why people think of the colour red when the word ‘Formula 1’ is uttered, mosre often than not it’s because of the ‘Schumi effect’. As Michael Schumacher turns 44, his greatest legacy to the world of racing (and the world at large) goes beyond the fact that he imprinted his Ferrari’s colours on our minds and became synonymous with F1 racing through the last decade-and-a-half - he inspired a whole generation of racers to take up the sport on the track, and always with a helmet. City Express caught up with some of Chennai’s best known racers and took a look at what Schumacher meant to them.

“I was 5 years old when I first saw an F1 race, and it was only because of Schumacher. After he retired for the first time in 2006, I stopped watching F1,” recalls Alisha Abdulah, the young and hot racer, who shot to prominence as the first and only girl to enter bike racing in India. “I was so in awe of him that I started a scrapbook a year later and cut out every picture I could get of him and stuck it in the book. I would even write me own make-believe captions,” she adds with a laught. Now having graduated to four wheels and an active racer in the Polo - R series, the speedy lass says that she so taken up with Schumi that she was driven to racing.

For others like F1 racer Karun Chandhok, who is now dabbling with endurance racing and commentary, Schumacher was an enigmna who put his previous generation to shame, “I grew up watching F1 in the late 1980s and into the 90s so it was the era before the Schumacher domination that everyone thinks of now. I remember reading about this startling debut by this German driver in Spa in 1991 before the days of F1 on TV in India. It became very clear straight away that he was a supreme talent and his commitment and dedication to F1 were an inspiration to a whole generation of drivers, including myself,” recalls Chandhok.

Even racers like Armaan Ebrahim who aren’t die hard fans of the ‘Red Baron of F1’, find it hard to call him anything less than dominating, “He was on top of his game for such a long time and as a sportsperson, his dedication is unmatched,” he says. What particularly impressed the Formula 2 racer was Schumacher’s dexterity on wet tracks (He won 17 of 30 races on wet tracks), “That was simply amazing, especially in ‘98-99 when safety features weren’t advanced,” he adds.

When Schumacher came out of retirement, lots of these racers were delighted, but saddened that he wasn’t as dominating as his glory years. Audi’s pride and Chennai’s very own ‘kid’ racer Aditya Patel says that it is a pity that Schumacher’s return didn’t go as planned. “Great racers like that should end their careers on a high. It was still a great sight to watch him move from the back of the grid all the way to the front during his last few races in 2012,” he adds.