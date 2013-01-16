A car, fuelled by LPG and petrol, suddenly caught fire around midnight on Monday on GST Road near Meenambakkam. The four occupants escaped unhurt. Police said they suspect a gas leak to be the cause of the fire.

Lakshmi Narayanan (37) of Vaigai Street, Porur, had gone to the airport in a car to drop his father-in-law, who was to fly to Qatar. They had missed the flight by about 10 minutes and were returning home to take the next flight on Tuesday night. Lakshmi Narayanan was returning along with his in-laws and wife on the GST Road near Meenambakkam Bazaar when he had reportedly switched over from petrol to LPG after the fuel ran dry. In few minutes, police said the occupants noticed smoke from the front of the car and immediately pulled over the vehicle and got off. Soon fire engulfed the car.

Fire tender from the Guindy station fought the flames for close to an hour and doused it, police said that the car was completely damaged in the fire.