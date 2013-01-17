Airtel announced that its prepaid mobile customers can enjoy free access to the mobile application of popular social networking service Facebook. As part of the limited period offer, prepaid Airtel mobile customers can now access the Facebook mobile application free of charge for upto 500MB of monthly data usage till February 15.

External link will be charged as per the prevailing rates and beyond free usage, prevailing rates will be charged, a press statement said. Airtel prepaid mobile customers can now leverage the ‘Free Facebook on Airtel’ limited period offer to post a status, upload a photo and do everything else on their favourite social network at no charge.

Customers can now download the Facebook application through their phones or even contact the Airtel customer service helpline for help with downloading the Facebook application, This offer is valid only for prepaid users and not for others.