Schools to go the technology way soon

Express News Service By

E-padasalai, a simple way to integrate technology into schooling, was launched in the city recently. Powered by EGB Systems and Solutions Private Limited, the program aims to digitalise schools completely with automated functions and continuous upgradation of its modules. More than 75 modules are avail to control all the functionality of the school effectively.

Actor and social activist, Rohini, who present at the inaugural function, said that she preferred attending this function in her role as a parent rather than an actor. “This innovative system of e-padasalai is a boom to the educational institutions, parents, teachers, and students, since education is very essential in everyone’s life,” she said.

Ganeshan, CEO of EGB Systems said that the e- padasalai program is very useful for schools to rectify all the disadvantages and challenges faced by the children. He also said that with the help of this new system, attendance management, leave management, payroll management, transport monitoring, exam scheduling and time table scheduling can be performed with ease.

The students would also enjoy umpteen number of benefits like easy access to school-related information, the library and e-books, improved communication with teachers, parents and peers, do online projects with other school students irrespective of locations and time constraints, e- contacts with alumni, and easy participation of online exams. All this would be a Herculean task in manual administration system, said Ganeshan.

Balakumar, managing director of EGB, and Senkuttuvan, chief editor of Education Today, and Kalvichudar were also present at the function.