God is in your own heart

What is impressed on the soul is what we express outside. The deeper the impression, the more divine is the expression.

If we spend all our time in fulfilling our own personal needs and ambitions, we forget the very purpose of life. Our soul remains blank with no impressions around it. Selfless service and true love engrave beautiful patterns on the soul. What is impressed on the soul is what we express outside. The deeper the impression, the more divine is the expression. As we create impressions of selfless love on our soul, waves of joy and contentment flow from us to the world. Then we will never waste time trying to impress anybody. We will simply shower them with love. The way we view life will change completely. Every soul we help will be our wealth and every pain we remove will be our gain.

Be a yogi How are the paths of Karma, Bhakti and Jnana Yoga  defined?

All the scriptures divide spiritual sadhana into three categories — the path of Action (Karma Marga), the path of Devotion (Bhakti Marga) and the path of Knowledge (Jnana Marga). To put it very simply, when you do everything feeling that god is doing it, you are a Karma Yogi. When you love the divine soul in your own heart, it is Bhakti Yoga. When you are aware of the divinity within yourself and in all beings, you are following the Jnana Marga.

What is this spiritual sadhana, then? Any process that makes you aware of the divinity in your own being is called sadhana. When you perform sadhana or worship assuming that god is somewhere outside, you can never comprehend or assimilate him. god is in your own heart.

You are god. Know this and believe this. Consciously feel his presence every moment. When you eat, god eats from your hand. When you bathe, god is bathing. When you talk, god is talking.

When you breathe, your very breath is constantly affirming his presence within by chanting — “So hum” (I am He). This is easy when you strongly believe that god is in you and is the doer of every action that you perform. Never think that you are the doer at anytime. Feeling the presence of god in you all the time is meditation.

