Chicago Choir to play ‘Sita Ram’

Voices from Chicago are set to ring in the city, with 45 singers from the Emmy Award winner Chicago Children’s Choir sharing music from Sita Ram, a modernised version of Ramayana here on Thursday.

President and artistic director of the choir Josephine Lee said that they would be performing three movements from ‘Sita Ram.’ Lee, who loves Ramayana, said, “Good and evil are within all of us. It is only the choices which we all make.”

She said that the visit was to strengthen the cultural ties between the United States and India and to familiarise the children from Chicago with Indian culture. She said the Hindu epic Ramayana was being given a modern twist and shown from the perspective of Hanuman. She said she was helped by Hema Rajagopalan of Natyakalalayam in this. She said the choir had 3,000 children, all aged between 8 and 18, drawn from 51 Chicago schools, performing after-school programmes in eight Chicago neighbourhoods.

“Our mission is to create unity and peace in the world,” said Lee. This is the choir’s first visit to India. The choir, which received an Emmy Award for the 2008 documentary ‘Songs on the Road to Freedom’, has performed in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Korea, Japan, South America and Europe.

The choir would start the performance with the National Anthem and then perform a few movements from the theatrical spectacle Sita Ram, which includes Sita Ram and Open Up Your Heart.