The response of mental matter to thought is immediate

The first impressions of one who enters the mental plane in full consciousness will be of intense bliss, enormously increased power and perfect confidence which flows from these.

One finds oneself in the midst of what seems to be a whole universe of ever-changing light, colour and sound. It appears as though one is in a sea of living light, surrounded by every possible conceivable variety of loveliness in colour and form, everything changing with every single wave of thought that one sends out and being indeed, as one will discover only the expression of one’s thought in the matter of the lower mental plane and its elemental essence.

Concrete thoughts, as described previously, take the shapes of their objects while abstract ideas usually represent themselves by all kinds of perfect and most beautiful geometrical forms. In this connection it should be remembered that many thoughts, which to us on the physical plane are little more than mere abstractions, are on the mental plane concrete thoughts.

The feeling of freedom on the mental plane is so great that in comparison to it life on the astral plane appears to be a state of bondage. If one wishes to abstract oneself from one’s surroundings on the mental plane and devote oneself to the quiet thought, one may live in a world of one’s own without any possibility of interruption. One will have the additional advantage of seeing all of one’s ideas and their consequences fully worked out and passing before one giving a sort of panoramic view.

If however one wishes instead to observe the plane upon which one is, one must carefully suspend one’s own thought for the time so that one may not influence the readily impressible matter around oneself. One will perceive that one is seeing the colour-language of the devas, the expression of the thought on conversation of beings far higher than oneself in the scale of evolution.

By experiment and practise one will also find that one can also use this mode of expression and thus hold conversation and learn from these lofty non-human entities. As was described previously such conversations with the devas are possible as a thought form of rapidly vibrating particles of mental matter. These set up vibrations all around it and give rise to sensations of sound and colour in any entities adapted to comprehend them.

It is also possible for a visitor to the mental plane to form around oneself a huge shell through which none of the thought or conversation of other entities can penetrate. Then holding one’s own mind perfectly still one can examine the conditions inside the shell.

On the mental plane one may circle the world with the speed of thought, one is at the other side of it even as one formulates the wish to be there. The response of mental matter to thought is immediate and is readily controlled by will.

On the mental plane there is no alternation of day and night and nothing to correspond to sleeping or waking, except of course on first entering the plane and on finally leaving it. Between those who are fully conscious on the mental plane there is a far closer union than is possible at any lower level. One can no longer deceive another with regard to what one thinks, for all mental operations lie open for everyone to see. Opinions or impressions can now be exchanged not only with the quickness of thought but also with perfect accuracy. Each now receives the precise idea of the other deal without the clutter caused by words. On the mental plane one communicates directly by thought-transference.

