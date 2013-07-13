Discussion on the Aludiapillai Commission Report - based on a probe of the 2011 marks scandal of Institute of Distance Education - was deferred at the Syndicate meeting of the University of Madras on Friday.

As many as 15 people, who were indicted by the commission, had submitted their representations, sources said. Members of Madras University Teacher’s Association urged that they be examined before taking any action against them. It may be noted that the university had found several officials guilty of tampering with marks cards of B E/ B Tech and IDE candidates in exams held in May/ June 2011.