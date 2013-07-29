A Maldives-bound Air India flight with 43 passengers on board returned to the bay here just before take off Monday after the pilot noticed minor damage to the rear tyre.



The flight was set to take off at 6.40 am to Thiruvananthapuram, from where it was to proceed to Maldives, airport sources said.



All passengers are safe, they said, adding arrangements have been made to take them to their onward destination by another aircraft.



Meanwhile, the arrival of a British Airways flight from London was delayed by three hours, they said.



However, the reason for the delay was not stated