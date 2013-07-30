The department of Electronics and Instrumentation of Easwari Engineering College, hosted the inaugural function of the ‘ISA Student’s Section (SOIND)’ and the ‘Students’ Society of EIE’ for the year 2013-2014, recently. The chief guest, B Sai Ramesh, GM (Engineering Management), Technip, India Pvt Ltd, inaugurated the societies and delivered the inaugural address on ‘Engineering Procurement and Construction’. The guest of honour, S Vijayaraghavan, Educational-chair, ISA SOIND, gave a special lecture on ‘Power plant Instrumentation’ to the ISA student members.

Principal M Sekarpresided over the function and the Head of the Department of EIE, N S Bhuvaneswari welcomed the gathering of staff and students of the department. The function was felicitated by K Kathiravan, Vice-principal. The annual reports for the societies were read by Gunaselvi Manohar, AP and R Lakshmi, AP. The action plan for the year 2013-2014 for both the societies was read by the respective student presidents.