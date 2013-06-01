Which kid does not love the endearing characters from the Disney world who spin a world of innocence and joy? For parents planning to surprise their kids with a mind-blowing experience Disney Magic, to be hosted at the Forum Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani from June 7 to 16 promises to enchant children — and adults — and create magical moments.

The world’s most loved characters, Mickey Mouse along with Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy plan to mesmerise all those present at this magical 10-day event. A gamut of activities planned for this fun fest include Mickey Mouse & Friends Main Stage, Disney Princess Zone with Princess makeovers for your little queen and funky nail art sessions, Disney Pixar Cars Zone with PS3 video gaming for the car-loving toughies, Disney Pixar R C Championship and Disney Merchandize Zone. The lucky little fans also get to create some beautiful memories by interacting with the characters!

For more details, contact: 49049000