Following the transfer of seven DSPs on May 29, the case involving a Mercedes Benz allegedly driven by Shaji, son of Empee Group chairman M P Purushothaman, was shifted to another assistant commissioner of police, who would pursue it from Friday.

The accident occurred on May 23 and Muniraj (13), succumbed to injuries. After the main accused Shaji, now in custody, gave police the slip, inspector Ravichandran was suspended and investigation handed over to Assistant Commissioner Saravanan, who has been transferred. Traffic Investigation (North) AC Selvamoorthy will now handle the case.