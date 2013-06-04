When it comes to mainstream education the price of failure for the student is very high in this day and age. Rajagopalan Venkataraman chronicles instances in education that have left the beaten path and have, in the process, offered a refreshingly new perspective. Their successes have shown that education need not conform to textbooks or board syllabi, but must be something that the children yearn for.

In step with modernity, grounded in tradition

Think of a Veda Patashala, and images of students in ochre or white robes reciting hymns and performing religious ceremonies come to mind readily. By incorporating courses on worldly matters, the Sadguru Veda Patashala in West Mambalam has made an attempt to keep up with the times – a gurukulam that is modern.

The day begins early for the 20-odd pupils at the patashala with the performance of morning rituals as stipulated by tradition, the agamas. Classes in Sanskrit follow, which generally go on till about noon. The evening classes offer a wide perspective of the world to these students aspiring to become priests as they are instructed on a host of issues ranging from basic science to operating computers. Etiquette too forms part of the curriculum, with emphasis on communicative skills such as letter writing. “We also instruct them in simple day-to-day tasks such as the opening of bank accounts by taking them there personally.” This is to ensure that the students don’t just gain spiritual mastery, but become well-rounded citizens with an awareness of most spheres of life, says manager of the institute Srikanth Balasundaram.

His father Balakrishna Ganapadigal teaches here.

The patashala has been running for around twenty years and offers an eight-year course known as the Saama padam divided into seven kaandams. The students are instructed in Samhitas, Grantham – languages in ancient texts – Sanskrit and Veda Ganam. The ‘syllabus’ for the patashala is formulated according to the tenets of the Krishna Yajur Veda. This is in addition to elementary school education that the pupils are provided.

As many as 150 students have passed through the portals of this institution over two decades.On an average the institute has around 20 students. The students stay in the school during the entire course of their learning period.

Students graduating from the institute have gone on to become purohits or officiating temple priests. Some of the graduates, says Srikanth, have done their masters in Sanskrit and become lecturers in government colleges. Some of the alumni have become officiating priests in Hindu temples in Germany, Singapore, the US and the UK. A majority of the students hail from the Cauvery delta districts Tiruchirapalli, Karur and Kumbakonam. “However, we have also had students from patashalas as far away as Mumbai and Delhi enrolling here,” says Srikanth.

Clearly, this school straddles the gulf between modernity and tradition.