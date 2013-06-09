Enmity between twin brothers ended in a gruesome murder on Friday night after a man stabbed his younger brother near Thiruvallur.

According to the police sources, the twins, Raman (30) and Lakshmanan (30), both were working as lorry drivers and hailed from Kavalseri village. The two had been fighting over a family property, the sources added.

Even last year, they had entered into a brawl, in which Raman was injured.

On Friday, after coming back from work, they entered into a wordy duel over the issue. Infuriated by some words uttered by Lakshmanan, Raman rushed inside his house, returned with a knife and stabbed his brother.

Lakshmanan was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police registered a case against Raman and launched a manhunt for him.