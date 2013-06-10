A mega-integrated township developed on 92 acres of land along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) got its second building for the Bala Vidya Mandir school on Saturday.

Built over 60,000 sq ft in the township Bollineni Hillside, developed by the Hyderabad-based BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, the school was handed over to Bala Vidya Mandir Global managing trustee A S Ramana Prasad.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, Bollineni Krishnaiah, chairman of BSCPL, said that the aim was to provide all facilities to residents in the township. “The school was planned for the children of the township so that they need not travel for long hours and can use that time for other productive activities,” he said.

The work on building the township is divided into three phases. In the first phase spread over 52 acres, 1,300 units are being built. “The first phase is nearing completion. About 1,150 units have been sold and around 800 units have been handed over – ready to be occupied,” said T V Manjunath, chief executive officer of BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd.

Manjunath said that the second phase is likely to start in the next three to four months. “It will take about two years to complete and we are planning to add another 750 units. The third phase will see construction activity in three million square feet,” said Manjunath.

Ramana Prasad said that the first building for the school was handed over by BSCPL in 2010. With the new building, the total area of the school spreads to 85,000 square feet.

Interestingly, Bala Vidya Mandir has seven schools in the country, of which six are in the State and three in Chennai alone. “We are also planning to have a school in Abu Dhabi. It will be ready by 2014,” said Prasad.