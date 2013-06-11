Traffic congestion worries parents

In the residential hubs of Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, the prevailing traffic chaos during the morning hours appears to be the major concern of parents having wards studying in various schools in the area.

On Monday, the opening day of the new academic year, there was a beehive of activity in Gandhinagar, Adyar, which has several schools such as St Michael’s, Bal Vidya Mandir, Raja Muthiah Senior Secondary School, St Patrick’s, Kumararani and Rani Meyyammai Higher Secondary School. Accompanied by their parents or classmates, a steady stream of students dressed in uniforms of different hues could be seen making their way to the schools.

To mothers like J Amina (29) and E Nirmala (30), both residents of LB Road, the main concern was to get their wards Shaziya and Janaki safely to St Michael’s school, where they study in Std I. “Due to a heavy vehicle traffic on the streets leading to the school, we were forced to get off on First Main Road and walk all the way to the Fourth Main Road to reach the school on time,” they said.

Traffic congestion appeared to be the major problem, despite the fact that around five traffic police personnel were posted near the schools. P Devaraj, who is attached to the Adyar police station, said the personnel had taken up their positions around 7 am. “Barricades are put up to ensure one-way traffic between 7 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm on Fourth Main Road,” he pointed out.

According to one parent, however, the roads were clogged by the cars lined up on both sides of the road as well as in adjacent lanes. “Politicians come and park their cars in the middle of the road,” K Sridharan (45), who runs an advertising agency, said.

Another parent K Murugesan (43), who is a milk supplier and resident of Kotturpuram added: “Sometimes, water tankers block the only narrow road from Kottur to the schools. They should not be allowed in the area in the mornings.”

The City Traffic Police on the other hand contend that a clear set of dos and don’ts had been circulated for parents, students and auto drivers. “We have also mobilised the maximum strength in order to ensure the safety of the students,” Sivanantham, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic Planning, told CE.