On the effect of the four modes of speech, Kumar asked, “Pujya Guruji, most of us try to chant the name of god whenever possible through the day, as you have taught us. Should this chanting be verbalised or should it be mental chanting? “

Shri Nimishananda Guruji said, “Initially, when you begin the practice of chanting, you may find it difficult to stay attentive. At this stage, chanting the mantra aloud helps you to stay centred. Loud verbal chanting is called Vykari.

“As your attention improves, you may chant the mantra under your breath. Your lips move but what you chant is inaudible. This kind of chanting is called Madhyama. Finally, chanting becomes so intrinsic to you that the mind is always repeating the mantra sub-consciously. This sort of mental chanting is called Pashyanthi.

“ Once you are accustomed to chanting, it is sufficient if you chant your mantra aloud for about half-an-hour a day. The rest of the time it can be mental chanting. This practice will transform your mind from a human mind to a divine mind.”

Pujya Guruji turned to all the women present and said, “As you cook, sing bhajans (hymns), chant mantras or listen to devotional music. Then the food you cook becomes ambrosia. Health, happiness and prosperity will be permanently established in your house. This is how food is cooked in all ashrams.”

As the devotees prostrated at Pujya Guruji’s Lotus Feet one by one and received his blessings and prasad before they left, their hearts overflowed with bliss. On this auspicious festival of the Divine Mother, their souls had been fed with the nectar of Divine Wisdom.

Take God with you everywhere you go: Shri Nimishananda Guruji entered the Darshan Hall at four in the evening. Several devotees were expected, but most of them had not arrived yet. One by one, we prostrated at Pujya Guruji’s feet and received his blessings. We sat down around Shri Nimishananda Guruji. Vasudha said, “Pujya Guruji, there’s a lot of change in the way I think these days. Before we met you, I used to pray. But most of the time my prayers were for myself or my near and dear ones. I did pray for other people once in a while. But now I pray for the welfare of the world everyday and I don’t pray for myself anymore.

Shri Nimishananda Guruji said, “That’s good. If all of you prayed for yourselves, what work would I have? People like me would be jobless!” All the devotees laughed at this and Shri Nimishananda Guruji joined the laughter.

Vasudha said, “The Sunday satsangs are a tremendous help to all of us. We try to put what we hear there into practice, Pujya Guruji.”

This article has been taken from the book Wisdom Through the Eyes of Nimshananda by Nimishananda Guruji