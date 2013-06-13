Launching the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Adyar Cancer Institute, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Wednesday announced a special grant of Rs 5 crore for the memorial building to be constructed by the institute.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry Project (TNCRP), a joint project of the Health Department of Tamil Nadu Government and the Cancer Institute, besides setting in motion modern equipment for cancer treatment like True Bean Linear Accelerator and HDXT 1.5 TESLA 16 channel MRI Unit.

The chief minister gave a detailed account on the eventful six decades of the institute and paid rich encomiums on the services rendered by the institution to those afflicted with cancer.

The CM said in Tamil Nadu, at any given point of time, there were several hundreds of patients admitted to various hospitals with blood cancer and thalasaemia. Across the world, matching stem cells had helped over 60 per cent of such patients live normally. In the absence of an Indian stem cell bank, Indian patients, if lucky to find a match, had to import the same for over Rs 25 lakh.

In this connection, CM said, to ensure access to patients with blood cancer and thalasaemia, her government had sanctioned a first-of-its kind cord banking system, with a grant of Rs 9 crore. Under this scheme, 3,000 cord blood donations would be collected and processed, and patients referred by the government hospitals, government employees and their dependents and patients under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme would be treated free of charge. She also recalled that her government had granted Rs 15 crore for setting up palliative care centres in all districts.

Dr V Shanta, Chairperson, Adyar Cancer Institute, Sugal Chand Jain, Chairman, Institute Management Committee and Sarojini Varadappan, member of Women’s India Association and Dr T G Sagar, Director, spoke on the occasion.