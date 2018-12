Express News Service By

Residents of several localities in the city blocked traffic late on Thursday night after TANGEDCO started implementing unannounced load shedding around midnight. They blocked traffic at Radhakrishnan Salai in Royapettah for around 45 minutes from 11.30 pm while similar protests occurred in Triplicane and Kolathur. The protesters insisted that TANGEDCO implement load shedding after giving prior notice and only do so during daytime.