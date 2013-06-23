This may sound like a case of commitment to clients going too far. Especially since it involves a group of 10 lawyers, who allegedly stormed into Washermenpet Police Station on Friday night and took away their client, who was being questioned after his tenant lodged a complaint against him.

Vijayan, the client, had given one of his houses in Washermenpet on rent to Harikrishnan. A week ago, Harikrishnan lodged a complaint alleging that Vijayan had disconnected his power supply.

However, Vijayan claimed that the tenant had not paid the rent for two months. Vijayan was summoned for questioning over the issue on Friday.

As his questioning ran into the night, he called the advocates. A group of 10 advocates arrived and demanded that Harikrishnan also be interrogated over the case.

Following a brief altercation, they forcibly took away Vijayan with police allegedly doing nothing to stop them, sources said.

3 Hurt in Clashes Lawyers were also involved in two separate clashes, that left three persons, including a police officer injured.

In Porur, Sridhar, a lawyer, who owns a construction firm and his aides Jegaram Raj and Nethaji allegedly attacked traffic constable Prabhakaran when the latter insisted that Sridhar roll down the windows of his car during a vehicle check around 11 pm.

In the altercation that ensued, the trio exchanged blows with the constable, who was reportedly hit with the car’s head-rest. Both Prabhakaran and Sridhar were admitted to SRMC Hospital and both sides lodged cases against each other.

In another incident at Velachery, Ponlingam, a lawyer, attacked Amritaash Mishra, a businessman, after the latter asked him to move his vehicle to give way for his car. This reportedly angered Ponlingam, who along with other advocates assaulted Mishra in front of his pregnant wife.