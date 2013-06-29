A group of eight students from Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina, USA, visited the Indian Community Welfare Organisation (ICWO) here for a one-day orientation, recently. ICWO is working for the past 19 years in Chennai.

The non-profit organisation has been receiving International students for the past 10 years from 15 different countries, from various disciplines—Sociology, Social work, Psychology, Medical social workers and Political Science. ICWO also works closely with international students from the Madras Christian College.

A J Hariharan, secretary ICWO, said, “It’s important for the students to learn the type of initiatives taken by NGOs and the State to address the issues of the marginalised sections. ICWO is willing to share its experience with students to give them an insight and help them understand the importance of social work.”