‘Pipe bomb’ man in AP?

Express News Service By

The police are on the lookout for ‘Police’ Fakruddin, who was allegedly an accused in the case involving planting of pipe bombs in Madurai during BJP leader L K Advani’s visit in 2011. The search intensified following the recent bomb blast in Hyderabad.

According to police sources, there was a suspicion that he could have escaped to Andhra Pradesh.

Car Battery Thief Held

Sivakumar (28) of Sholavaram was arrested in connection with the theft of car batteries at Korattur. Batteries worth `5 lakh were recovered. The arrest was made on a complaint from a battery shop owner.