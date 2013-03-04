Child protection ignored in budget

Express News Service By

In a review of the Union Budget-2013, child rights organisations representing ICCW, TNFORCES, CARE India and World Vision India have expressed disappointment that the allocation for children has not seen much increase this year too.

Although more than 40 per cent of the country comprises children, their allocation as proportion of total budget is stagnant around four per cent. From 4.8 per cent in 2012-13, it is 4.6 per cent BE this year. “With increasing crime against children, it is extremely shocking that the allocation for child protection has gone down. We cannot continue to blame under-spending and state spending but take measures to strengthen the system”, says Shanmugaveluyutham, TNFORCES.

The 12th Plan suggests a new “Child Rights Paradigm” to ensure children rights but to what extent is the budget reflecting the call for a new child rights paradigm, asks the New Delhi-based budget advocacy group, Centre for Budget Governance and Accountability.

The Rajiv Gandhi Creche Scheme has seen no higher allocation this year too. “With a meagre salary paid to teacher and helper, this scheme already has seen the death of many of these centres. Keeping in mind the inflation, increase in budget for childcare is needed to meet the purpose of the programme,” says Dr Shanti of ICCW –TN.

The group welcomed the allocation for the National Food Security Act and hopes this when implemented will focus on strengthening nutrition security. However, children with disability seem to have received no justice. They continue to receive less priority with almost the same allocation for Deenadayal Scheme.

“The allocation for children is the same as 2011-12 budget (4.6%). Is the nation retracting from its commitment towards its children?” asks Reni Jacob, Advocacy Director for World Vision India.