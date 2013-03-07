Home Cities Chennai

Workers’ stir derails ICF production schedule

Published: 07th March 2013

Production at the country’s premier railway coach manufacturing unit at Perambur came to a grinding halt for three hours on Wednesday after employees struck work. The workers were protesting the move to share Integral Coach Factory’s (ICF) designs and know-how with non-railway government enterprises.

The strike was later called off following talks between ICF authorities and trade union representatives.

According to Anandhraj, general secretary of the DMK ICF Labour Union, the ICF administration assured the striking employees that the order from the Railway Board, pertaining to sharing of coach-making designs with other enterprises, would be kept in abeyance for three months.

“Besides, trade unions are going to take up the issue with their respective affiliated political parties so that it could be highlighted in the ongoing Parliamentary session,” he added. Meanwhile, an official press release from ICF stated that a special staff council meeting was convened by the administration to discuss the issues. The proposed strike and other agitations were withdrawn after amicable negotiations.

The ICF administration also assured that the interest of the employees would be protected.

