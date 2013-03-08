A girl, who was allegedly raped for over a year by her 54-year-old uncle in Nagercoil, finally broke her silence and revealed her ordeal to her parents here recently, after she feared that she would have contracted HIV. Almost two years after the incident, the girl, now a class six student in a city school, made the shocking revelation after she attended a class at school about the causes and impact of HIV.

Shocked, the mother and stepfather of the girl lodged a police complaint against her uncle. When the police interacted with the girl through a counsellor, they learnt that she had been raped by her uncle, a lathe workshop owner, for over a year. Her mother was then living in Chennai along with her stepfather, a businessman. Police sources said that the girl, who was then studying class four, was first raped by her uncle at his workshop. Later, he began to rape her at his house and shockingly, with his wife’s consent, as he had threatened not to give her money to run the family if she did not agree to it. “It was shocking when we heard that his wife forced the girl to sleep with her husband as he had threatened her. When the girl had complained about his act to his wife, she had convinced the girl saying it was a small issue and warned her not to tell anyone,” a police official said.

The city police registered a case and were also prepared to book the man under the new act — The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. But, they had to follow the magistrate’s order and transferred the case recently to Nagercoil.