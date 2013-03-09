It is not that Justice Chandru had created records of sorts only during his tenure as judge of the Madras High Court. Even on his day of retirement on Friday, he set unprecedented records.

Justice Chandru came to the Madras High Court in the morning in his official car to attend his last day of work. After reaching the High Court, he handed over the keys of the car to the Registry. He submitted the statement of his assets, as of March 8, to the Chief Justice of the High Court.

He was the first judge in the Madras High Court to submit his statement of assets in 2009.

As there was no official farewell function, as requested by him earlier, after completing his work, Justice Chandru went around the court premises and met companion judges, staff members and others, who bade farewell to him.

A rousing reception and farewell was accorded to Justice Chandru, who was clad in a simple slack shirt and dhoti, when he visited the press room attached to the High Court, by journalists.

Later, he walked up to his old office situated right opposite the High Court building and after spending some time there, walked straight to the Beach Station, where he boarded an MRTS train to reach home.

For this purpose, he had purchased a railway season ticket with senior citizen concession.

Talking to reporters, he said the pendency of cases can be reduced to a great extent if the advocates do not resort to strikes and seek adjournments, and present their cases neatly after much preparation.

Delivery of speedy justice is the need of the hour to strengthen the belief of the people in the judiciary, Justice Chandru, who has settled more than 96,000 cases, said.

His landmark judgments were the ones providing succor to 22,000 noon meal workers, upholding appointment of women priests in temples and the one relating to abolition of separate crematoriums on the basis of caste, he claimed.

Unlike other retired judges, Justice Chandru will not practise advocate profession either in the Supreme Court or other high courts.

He had already rejected offers to head certain tribunals and would engage in social service.