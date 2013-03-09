Young turks build success stories with personal touch

Express News Service By

Ever considered buying a house for Rs 1 crore from someone half your age? Barring the fact that corporate construction majors may hire attractive twenty-something sales executives to help you make your decision, this may not be something you may have ever considered. And yet, there is a revolution brewing on the home realty front.

Several young and dynamic youngsters have plunged headlong into the construction business and despite the market being “slow”, are selling apartments like hot cakes. “There’s a simple advantage that my customers have when dealing with me — I am the first and only person they meet throughout the entire process, and many of them appreciate dealing directly with the engineer-cum-promoter,” says Swaroop Krishnan, who started his company, Classic Constructions, less than three years ago, and has already completed over six projects in prime areas like Anna Nagar.

Made to order

That’s one aspect that all these youngsters guarantee for their customers and it doesn’t stop at just guided tours.

As Manoj Krishna, who has been promoting apartments near Pallavaram and Tambaran for the past five years, explains, “There are times when some house-buyers ask for modifications in the design or for some furnishing work to be thrown in. We have an ‘oblige-all’ policy, unless it’s extravagant!” he adds thoughtfully.

An extra sink, a better closet, marble over tiles or a fancy coat of paint are things that you can almost demand with these young builders, but cannot fathom with the corporate firms since they have set designs for large apartment complexes.

Prime location

While construction majors are building townships and luxury landscapes outside the city, almost near Tindivanam, all of these youngsters have realised that developing properties inside the city is of paramount importance, “Location is my selling point. I give people houses in Anna Nagar and ensure that all of them are sold between Rs 1.2-1.6 crore even before the bhoomi puja is done,” says Anil Mathew of Unic Associates.

Swaroop chips in that they have smartly started developing apartments along streets just behind prime localities. “It may be on a lesser known street, but when you can live just behind Chintamani main road, for half the price, so many people jump at this opportunity,” he says.

Though Swaroop claims that their quality is also far superior because all the construction is personalised by them directly (and they usually don’t have multiple projects at the same time), he admits that initially, it took time for them to be taken seriously.

“All the workers and some of the customers also looked at me dubiously, because I was 22 when I started,” he admits. While the staff issue took some time to settle, customers were satisfied when they realised that he was willing to chip in with some extra work worth Rs 10-40,000, just to ensure their satisfaction.

Speedy delivery

The best part is that they get the job done fast. “We do not have the money to buy acres of land in prime areas, so we always do joint ventures. This way, we have ready capital and finish flats in six months to a year,” Swaroop adds.

In addition, they’ve learnt the art of promoting and branding their businesses on social media platforms and do not rely only on mass advertising. “Facebook pages are a great platform to sell houses. People can see pictures and tell us what they really think. If they like the way we respond, they call us and take it forward,” says Swaroop.

With industry surveys pointing out that young promoters and dynamic builders are very much on home-buyers’ radars, it augurs well for these young Turks that they have plunged into the world of realty.

Though there is a long way to go before their names become easily recognisable, one thing is for certain: full of energy, high on ideas and carrying fancy management degrees, these youngsters are on the ascent in the city.