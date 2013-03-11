Home Cities Chennai

Cops probe kidnap theory of accused

Published: 11th March 2013

The police are trying to verify the claims of a man who approached the Vadapalani police station on Saturday night seeking security, claiming he had escaped from the clutches of abductors who were hired to kill him. The man is an accused in the murder of Pon Vilaintha Kalathur panchayat president R D Vijayakumar (38), which happened in October last.

At present, the police seem to broadly agree with his version that a gang from Bengaluru had been hired by people close to Vijayakumar to eliminate all the accused. He had claimed that he was kidnapped from Chengelpet by a three-member gang and locked up in a house in Vadapalani, from where he escaped.

He told the police that the gang had plans to kidnap two other accused who are currently out on conditional bail.

Suspecting a revenge angle, police claim to be trying to track the gang through their vehicle registration number plates, though they have reportedly detained three hitmen already.

Vijayakumar, a former PMK man who had been elected for the second consecutive term and into construction business involving heavy earth movers, was hacked to death by a gang that came on motorcycles in October last year.

 He was taken to the Chengalpattu Government General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after failing to respond to treatment.  Perhaps to avenge his death, people close to him hired contract killers to bump off all the accused.

At least 12 people - either arrested or surrendered in connection with Vijayakumar’s murder - are out on condition bail, police said.

“He claims he was kidnapped. Two teams are examining his claims,” a police official said.

