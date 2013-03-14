Lessons from living the lenten life

It’s been almost a month since the period of Lent began, and for those Christians who have given up the joys of eating meat and consuming alcohol, the end must appear to be in sight. Increasingly, City Express found that the traditional idea of ‘fasting’ for 40 odd days is quickly disappearing or better yet, evolving. From shorter fasting periods to giving up select indulgences, people have found ways to keep the season holy, but ensure that life goes on as normal.

Take young actor Regina Cassandra for instance. Shooting for the soon to be released Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, she admits that she has limited her fasting to twice a week, “I fast (completely) on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent,” she says and let’s us in on a small modification made for her work, “Although, when I am shooting, I manage to fast only till 3pm instead of the usual uptil 6pm,” because she needs her energy.

For some others like Davis Philip, a music producer who hails from an extra-traditional Catholic family, observing the fast is almost like a compulsion, “Try facing my mother and telling her that I won’t fast and you’ll know how dangerous life can get,” he jokes. So how does he get it around it? “I have a liking for red wine and red meat — both of which I strictly stay off during this period,” he says. Does it keep everyone at home appeased? “Not really, but something’s better than nothing, they feel,” he laughs.

Some deeply religious people like craniofacial surgeon Dr S M Balaji have been observing a strict abstinence from meat and the occassional drink since 1991. Though he admits that it was difficult for him when he started out in his late 20’s, now he finds that it is a great period of ‘health resurgence’ for his body, “After the fasting, my body feels more fit and healthy because of the lack of meat. As I have aged, every year this period does a lot for my body as I feel bright afterwards,” he says.

Also large number of Christians have said that they have given up the entire practice of observing a fast because their “faith” and “church” did not require a fast or abstinence. Though most of them did not want to go public with their beliefs, one thing is for certain — fasting or not, everyone will be looking forward to the end of lent — to revel in the joys of the Easter weekend