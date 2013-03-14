Home Cities Chennai

Placing a number on the Lent story

So why does Lent extend for 40 days every year?

Explaining the significance of the number ‘40’ in the Bible, Rev Alfred Chandrasekaran, a senior Lutheran pastor says: “Moses stayed on Mount Sinai for 40 days and 40 nights, preparing himself to receive the Ten Commandments, Nineveh was not destroyed after the 40-day warning issued by Prophet Jonah and most importantly, Jesus fasted and prayed for 40 days and 40 nights in the desert before he began his public ministry. The 41st day in all these instances will be one of deliverance and victory.”

However, a few Christian denominations like the Pentecosts do not observe Lent as they believe there is no redemption without the death of Christ, hence it is not a period of sorrow for them, says Chandrasekaran, adding that Catholics observe Lent for a period of 46 days, including Sundays, while Protestants do not take Sundays into account, as Christ resurrected on a Sunday.

Charles Daniel Gnanesh, a theologian, explains: “The period of Lent is calculated as the 40 days before Easter, excluding Sundays. Counting back from Easter, the 40th day would fall on a Wednesday, traditionally called Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent every year. Lent would culminate in the sixth week, known as the ‘Holy week’ with the Sunday being observed as ‘Palm’ Sunday, celebrated with processions of church-goers waving palms, followed by Maundy Thursday, the day Jesus instituted the ‘Lord’s supper’ and was also betrayed into the hands of the Romans to be crucified the next day, Good Friday.”

