Debutant filmmaker Kamal K M bagged the 16th Gollapudi Srinivas National Award for his film I.D. The director of the English/Hindi film that follows the life of a female protagonist emerged winner from among 20 debut filmmakers from across the film industry in the country.

The award jury included veteran directors Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Balu Mahendra, award-winning cinematographer A Sreekar Prasad and actor, anchor and producer Khushboo.

Srinivasa Rao said, “I was bowled over by the film and have learnt a lot from debut filmmakers like Kamal. Every nominee deserves to be congratulated for their outstanding effort.” Balu Mahendra said I.D’s brilliance made him feel inferior as a filmmaker.

The Gollapudi Srinivas Memorial Award was constituted in 1997 by filmmaker Gollapudi Srinivas’s family after he died during the shooting of his first film Prema Pusthakam on August 12, 1992.

The family instituted the award to encourage debut filmmakers. Over the years, a number of debut filmmakers have been awarded, including Aamir Khan (Taare Zameen Par), Anusha Rizvi (Peepli Live) and Janaki Vishwanathan (Kutty). Last year the award went to Madahav Ramadasan (Melvilasam). The ceremony will be held on August 12, which is the death anniversary of Srinivas.