AAI bags two ATC awards

Published: 18th March 2013 07:34 AM

At the ATC Global Awards 2013, the Airports Authority of India received 2 awards — for Excellence in ANSP Management (outside Europe and North  America) and another for Strategic Advancement in Air Transport through AAI’s collaborative environment project.

The second award, given for AAI’s INSPIRE (Indian Ocean Strategic Partnership Reduced Emission) is a recognition of India’s ANS initiative and commitment in establishing a collaborative network of 16 ANSPs, 10 airlines and IATA which are dedicated to improving the environmental efficiency and sustainability of aviation. INSPIRE, which was founded by AAI, Air Services Australia and ATNS in March 2011 has adopted and promoted best practices that have demonstrated significant operational efficiency and reduction in emission. This has contributed to environmental protection, minimising on-ground delays using expeditious taxi routes and runways, conducting gradual climb and descent paths and flying direct optimum routes based on existing meteorological and airspace conditions.

AAI’s significant lead in conducting the user preferred route project resulted in carbon savings to the tune of 6,885 tonnes till February 28, 2013 leading to the much-needed environmental protection has attracted world-wide acclaim.

Undoubtedly, the award for Airports Authority of India is a fitting recognition for India’s continuing strategic effort for a green environment in collaboration with other ANSPs in the region. The Award for ANSP Excellence was given because of India’s initiatives with the Upper airspace harmonisation, implementation of reduced horizontal separation on RNAV routes, reduction in separation on major routes based on enhanced and seamless Radar coverage, establishment of RNAV-5 routes, continuous descent operations in Mumbai, INSPIRE initiatives, ADS-B Implementation, GAGAN, AIDC implementation for automatic coordination between ATS units in addition to the technological leap into Central Air Traffic Flow Management.

The coveted ATC Global Awards for AAI following our last-year’s Jane’s International ATC Award are a standing testimony to AAI’s leading role in the region and the continuing excellence in Air Navigation Services. V Somasundaram, Member (Air navigation Services) who is heading ANS in India said, “It is a moment of pride and happiness for us that our ANS achievements have deservedly won us The ATC Global Awards 2013. We are committed to take Air navigation Services to greater heights and forge ourselves as the World-leader among ANSPs.”

