Home Cities Chennai

Bank manager among three held for swindling Rs 19 crore

Published: 21st March 2013 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2013 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a chief manager of a nationalised bank, who allegedly colluded with his industrialist customer and swindled Rs 19 crore from the bank. Police said they froze accounts that had about Rs 6.27 crore overnight following a complaint. Police said they arrested Balasubramanian, who ran a vending machine manufacturing company, his wife Chitra and Canara Bank chief manager V Jagadeesha following a complaint from S Nallasivam, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, Teynampet, that `19 crore of bank money had been swindled. He lodged the complaint with the city police commissioner on Tuesday night.

An investigation that began immediately revealed that V Jagadeesha, chief manager, Canara Bank SME (small and medium enterprises), Ambattur, had, in connivance with industrialist M Balasubramanian of Anna Nagar Western Extension, swindled the sum through loans and overdrafts, police said.

They added that the chief manager had a limit of issuing loans up to Rs 1.5 crore. However, Balasubramanian, who was operating an account for the past 18 years, got Rs 19 crore loan sanctioned following his claim that he got an order for Rs 132 crore from Karnataka, police sources added. The cash was transferred to six branches of two private banks in Mumbai through many transactions during February and March 2013, they said.

When Canara Bank officials conducted their regular check, they were shocked to find the huge amount missing and verified records before a complaint was lodged. The investigation also revealed that Balasubramanian’s wife Chitra too had a role in the fraud, police said. “We are also investigating if the order the businessman claimed to have got was a genuine one since the order copy did not have any company logo. Further investigations are on,” a senior police official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp