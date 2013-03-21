Bank manager among three held for swindling Rs 19 crore

Express News Service By

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a chief manager of a nationalised bank, who allegedly colluded with his industrialist customer and swindled Rs 19 crore from the bank. Police said they froze accounts that had about Rs 6.27 crore overnight following a complaint. Police said they arrested Balasubramanian, who ran a vending machine manufacturing company, his wife Chitra and Canara Bank chief manager V Jagadeesha following a complaint from S Nallasivam, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, Teynampet, that `19 crore of bank money had been swindled. He lodged the complaint with the city police commissioner on Tuesday night.

An investigation that began immediately revealed that V Jagadeesha, chief manager, Canara Bank SME (small and medium enterprises), Ambattur, had, in connivance with industrialist M Balasubramanian of Anna Nagar Western Extension, swindled the sum through loans and overdrafts, police said.

They added that the chief manager had a limit of issuing loans up to Rs 1.5 crore. However, Balasubramanian, who was operating an account for the past 18 years, got Rs 19 crore loan sanctioned following his claim that he got an order for Rs 132 crore from Karnataka, police sources added. The cash was transferred to six branches of two private banks in Mumbai through many transactions during February and March 2013, they said.

When Canara Bank officials conducted their regular check, they were shocked to find the huge amount missing and verified records before a complaint was lodged. The investigation also revealed that Balasubramanian’s wife Chitra too had a role in the fraud, police said. “We are also investigating if the order the businessman claimed to have got was a genuine one since the order copy did not have any company logo. Further investigations are on,” a senior police official said.