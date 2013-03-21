The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of summons sent by the Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Udhagamandalam to two veterinary doctors attached to the International Training Centre in Aravankadu in the Nilgiris District directing them to appear before him.

They were summoned in connection with an incident on December 12 last year when they were called to the Mudumalai Elephant Camp to treat a calf that suffered injuries from a fall. The summons were sent to Dr Vinay and wife Dr Revathi on March 1 and 12. Justice K Venkataraman granted the injunction while entertaining a writ petition from Dr Vinay.

The petition sought to quash the orders and direct the Animal Welfare Board of India to formulate guidelines for treating animals by veterinary doctors in the absence of proper facilities.

According to petitioner, following an information from Forest Range Office in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Dec 12 last year that an elephant calf fell down and sustained injuries, they rushed to the spot. The camp hospital lacked necessary equipment. So, he was not able to treat the calf. The next day International Training Centre manager received a call from Deputy Director who said he would take action against the doctors. The Centre issued a legal notice to Deputy Director on Feb 7 explaining what had happened. He also made a veterinary surgeon lodge a complaint with the police. Thereafter, there was no response from the Deputy Director. All of a sudden, the Deputy Director issued summons requiring the couple to appear before him.

The petitioner contended that the summons were cryptic and were devoid of any particulars and, hence, legally not sustainable.