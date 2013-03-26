Tucked away in Besant Avenue in Adyar is a room full of musty old books in various stages of dereliction, with dog-eared pages, broken spines and what not. But the hands that handle them are that of a book lover’s - delicate and with reverence. Stuffed to the shelves with more books than one can ever imagine, the biggest second-hand book sale, organised by the iloveread online library, is every book-lover’s dream come true.

These books were originally bought for the four-year-old library’s own stock, explains co-owner Amrutash Misra - until they found out that they had no space for the 16,000 odd books. “We underestimated the amount of books we would be buying and ended up buying them in tonnes. We had no space but we didn’t want to give it to the recyclers either. So we hit upon the idea of giving people an opportunity to buy these books,” he says.

The sale kicked off on Friday. “And we thought maybe, 20 people would amble in during their lunch hour or something. Imagine our surprise when people queued up at 8:45 in the morning, waiting for the sale to begin,” says a slightly-bemused Misra.

The first day of the sale saw more than 800 books vanish within hours of the sale beginning. With a wide mix of books ranging from Sidney Sheldons, Dean Koontzs and Tom Clancys to Mills and Boons and Nora Roberts, half the shelves where empty by the time this reporter turned up around noon to rummage around the shelves. Misra just laughs: “Yes, we’ve had an overwhelming response to the sale, but we didn’t think it would be this popular.”

The sale is on till April 22, but there is no guarantees if the books will remain till then. So, whether you are looking for an Irving Wallace or a copy of Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, be rest assured. You may not get it. But, you will be hard pressed to stop yourself buying them by the box and there are many, many boxes.

The second-hand book sale is on at 39, Besant Avenue. For details, call 09940668512