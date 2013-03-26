Luxus enters Chennai market

Express Features By

Luxus Wardrobez & Kitchenz, an international brand launched its store in Chennai on Friday at Sun Plaza in T Nagar.

This is the first store in Chennai; Luxus already has its presence in several metros like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The brand has been brought to Chennai by S H Vikram.

Anil Gupa, director, Luxus India, was present during the launch. Luxus, in collaboration with Komandor Europe, has set up India’s first specialised factory for sliding door wardrobes.

The products include wardrobes with hinge doors, home and office storage systems, living room shelving units including wall units, TV consoles and book racks, as well as sliding door room partitions. Luxus offers a unique service wherein customers can design the furniture as per customer choice in Komandor proprietary 3D software before placing the order.

The store is located at 1st Floor, Suite E, Sun Plaza, G N Chetty Road, Chennai