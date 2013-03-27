Helium balloons and chicken pie. It’s an outlandish combination to imagine. But Chennai’s A-listers and Page 3 regulars got to taste (literally) a one-of-a-kind food-art installation as part of the Bonjour India Festival on Monday evening. Aptly titled, the Floating Buffet – classy silver and gold packaging bearing the pies were suspended delicately from these balloon strings.

Once unhooked for eating, the balloons as one would expect rose high above to the ceiling of The Park’s lobby, as people watched in fascination. The installation put together for the first time in India, marked the launch of the Michelin’s flagship ‘Green Guide’ series in India.

Canvassed as a confluence of tradition-meets-enhanced travel experiences, the automotive tyre manufacturing company gave the audience a visual presentation of artistic sensibilities via as highlight regions in the State (in the guide) were passed through by means of a voice over on stage. Among the dignitaries present on stage were Prashant Prabhu, President of Michelin Group Africa, India and West Asia, Max Claudet, Counsellor for Culture and Cooperation, Embassy of France in India, and Kausalya Devi, Honarary Consul of France in Chennai.

Also, part of the launch celebrations was a gastronomic journey through the South, courtesy chef R Rajesh, director – food production at The Park. Contemporary classics were given a local twist on the elaborate buffet spread – think Crisp potato skins (uralai roast) with a cheddar melt and filter kaapi flavoured Tiramisu.

Diet conscious or not, Chennai’s glamorous certainly had a hard time not reaching for seconds. Anand Amrithraj, Vivek Karunakaran, Chaitanya Rao and Vidya Singh and Kiran Rao were some of popular attendees who graced the occasion.