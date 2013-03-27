Police complaints authorities urged

Express News Service By

A writ plea has been made in the Madras HC for a direction to the TN Chief Secretary to constitute Police Complaints Authorities at State and distrSict levels to receive complaints against police officers.

When the public interest writ petition from G Alex Benziger came up before the first bench, the Spl Govt Pleader took notice and the bench posted the matter after two weeks. The petitioner said the SC in September, 2006, had directed the State governments to constitute Police Complaints Authority to look into complaints against police officials.

But till date, the TN government had not taken any step to constitute the Authorities despite lapse of over six years.