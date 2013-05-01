No prior sanction from the Union government under Sec 6-A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPEA) is required to prosecute Promod Kumar, the suspended Inspector General of Police, West Zone (Coimbatore and Tiruppur), the Madras High Court has held.

A division bench comprising Justice R Banumathi and Justice K Ravichandrabaabu gave the ruling while dismissing a writ appeal from Promod Kumar.

Paazee Forex Trading Corporation in Tiruppur had collected deposits running to several hundred crores of rupees from the public with the promise of returning the money with higher interest. But the company defaulted. Cases had been registered against the company. The charge against Promod was that he had received `3 crore from the company directors with the promise of protecting them. When the matter reached the High Court, it ordered the transfer of the investigation into the cases to the CBI. The transferred cases were re-registered before the CBI, Economic Offences Wing in Chennai on June 15, 2011.

Promod filed a writ petition stating that since he was an IPS officer in the category of Joint Secretary, prior permission should have been obtained from the Centre under Sec 6-A of the DSPE Act. A single judge on December 12 last year dismissed the writ petition. Hence, the present writ appeal.

Dismissing it too, the bench pointed out that the appellant had been allotted to the State of Tamil Nadu. While serving in connection with the affairs of the State, he was an employee of the government and covered by the service conditions governing under the various rules. Since he was only an employee of the State government, obtaining prior permission from the central government under Sec 6-A of the DSPE Act was not necessary. Mere empanelment of Promod for holding the post of IG vide the proceedings of the Union government recently did not confer any right of appointment on him and he having not been appointed to the said post at the centre, could not claim that he was an officer in the status of Joint Secretary level at the Centre, the bench said.