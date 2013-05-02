Scientists, researchers, experts and civil society groups beat out a number of topics relating to the handling of molecular genetics at the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation at a three-day international consultation that came to a close on Wednesday. The delegates at the conference came up with a draft set of recommendations to be made to the Government of India on the science, technology and the regulation of research and implementation of genetic research.

The consultation meetings come against the backdrop of the 10-year moratorium on field testing of genetically modified crops called for by the Supreme Court appointed Technical Expert Committee. The Committee had called for the moratorium to be put in place to allow time for the evolution and implementation of proper safety and regulatory mechanisms on the field testing of genetically modified food crops. The context of the consultation is also grounded in the immediate blanket opposition that genetically modified crops have come to attract from certain sections.

The consultation saw the participation of a number of leading minds on the subject, such as noted agriculturalist M S Swaminathan, Norman Borlaug Institute founding director Malcolm Elliott, Indian Council of Agricultural Research DDG (Crop Science) Swapan Kumar Datta, Central Rice Research Institute director Trilocan Mohapatra, Foundation for Biotechnology Awareness and Education executive secretary C Kameswara Rao, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research director general Samir K Brahmachari, officials from the Department of Biotechnology and representatives of corresponding departments of the governments of other countries.

The draft recommendations included the use of bioremediation measures to deal with pollution, such as the use of biotechnological methods for treatment of polluted water, the need to adopt a need-based approach to the use of genetic modification research and capacity building and information empowerment to enabled informed decision making at the grassroots level. The draft also made a push for the nutri-farm concept, which revolves around the modification of farm practices to address various aspects of food and nutrition security.