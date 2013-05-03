Three fishermen had a miraculous escape after a cargo ship collided with their fishing boat on Wednesday night. This is the second such incident along the Chennai coast in the last one month and highlights the lack of safety mechanisms to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea.

The fibre fishing boat with Sundar, Elumalai and Bhaskar onboard, was 11 km away from the fishing harbour when a cargo ship collided with their boat.

Elumalai (28) said the fishing boat broke into bits in the impact, and two of them clung to pieces of the boat while trying to rescue the third person. “We were on the verge of death, but help came from a fishing boat that was less than a kilometre away. After battling waves for 30 minutes, our cries for help were heard and fishermen in the boat rescued us,” said Elumalai.

“We suffered some injuries but it was a miraculous escape because had it taken any longer for help to reach us, we would have met a watery grave,” he said. The incident has raised concerns among the fishing community over their safety while fishing along the Chennai coast. M D Dayalan, president of Indian Fishermen Association said there is an urgent need for the Union Shipping Ministry, Chennai Port, Coast Guard and Ennore Port authorities to ensure the fishermen's safety .

“A stretch, like a marine highway, only meant for cargo ships should be created; this would help fishermen know exactly where they can fish without coming in the way of danger,” Dayalan said .

The fishermen also demanded that the State work out a mechanism to setup a police station where mid-sea incidents could be registered. “The biggest challenge for fishermen is that after an accident, they are made to run from pillar to post to register a complaint, as cops direct them from one police station to another,” the fishermen added.

Interestingly, neither the Coast Guard nor Chennai Port officials were aware of the incident. Harbour station police inspector K Ramalingam told Express that a case was registered against the vessel under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life of others).