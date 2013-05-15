Bags and bags of trash – that’s what the members of the Lok Satta Party collected at a massive clean up drive at the Akkarai Beach organised by V R Volunteers, a volunteer based non-profit organisation, here on Sunday.

More than 70 volunteers participated in the clean-up drive that saw them collect nearly 40 bags full of plastic and other beach waste.

The total trash collected weighed around 150 kgs. The group also conducted an awareness campaign on disposing garbage in trash bins.