No front foot defence with this IPL fix

Not too many people are shocked by this IPL scandal, simply because they always felt it wasn’t quite ‘level’

Published: 18th May 2013 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2013 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

IPL

The IPL spot fixing scandal in which three cricketers were arrested on Thursday has failed to create the intense polarisation one usually associates with such an event.

A gripping cynicism seems to be the zeitgeist among cricket fans, as they say they suspected it all along.“It’s too insignificant a thing to be bothered about. When you build an event based on nothing but calculations of money, this was waiting to happen,” says R Vancheeshwaran, a marketing professional, in a tired voice. He believes the scandal itself will have no impact on the game of cricket.

“We are talking about IPL. It has nothing to do with cricket. It’s just unabashed entertainment where real cricket has no role,” says Vancheeswaran, even as he admits to watching the IPL games when he returns home.

Others have an entirely different rationale for their cynicism. “Everybody knows IPL is fixed. No tournament can have so many matches going to the last over. The team owners and managements will continue to fix IPL matches. But it is only the small fixing that has come to light,” says Joshua Devadoss, a budding cricketer who has just completed his Class XII and is waiting for admission to an engineering college.“Cricket is much older than this IPL and all. It has survived many events like this. It is not a revelation. It only confirms what everybody has known all along about the IPL. This has nothing to do with cricket,” he adds.

But cricket cannot possibly come out of this scandal with teflon-like cleanliness, feel some. “At the end of the day cricket is at the centre of the marketing of IPL. The IPL circus has already done irreparable damage to the game and this will only make it worse. Maybe it’s time Indians took to football,” says A Varun, an IT professional, who points out that the UEFA Champions League final will take place next week.

