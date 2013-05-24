Caste certificate row: Collector's order stayed

Home Cities Chennai

All further proceedings pursuant to an order dated May 10, 2012 of the Kanchipuram District Collector declaring as invalid the community certificate issued to K Vasikaran, president of Gerugambakkam panchayat, have been stayed by the Madras High Court.

A vacation bench comprising Justices B Rajendran and K Ravichandra Baabu granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Vasikaran to quash the Collector’s May 5, 2012 order.

According to senior advocate K Doraisamy, Vasikaran, belonging to SC community, was elected as president of the Gerugambakkam panchayat in the elections held in 2011. While so, P Srinivasan, one of the unsuccessful candidates, lodged a complaint and later filed a writ petition for a direction to the Kanchipuram Collector to verify Vasikaran’s community status.

By an order dated July 23, 2012, the HC disposed of the petition with a direction to the Colle-ctor to forward Srinivasan’s complaint to the District Level Vigilance Committee, headed by the Collector.

The committee should examine the same and pass appropriate orders after affording opportunity to Vasikaran, the court had said. However, without affording any opportunity of hearing to  Vasikaran, the Collector had held invalid his community certificate, Doraisamy contended.

