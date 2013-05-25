Despite the number of swanky malls in the city the street shops of yore are still popular with the young crowd, who frequent these places rather than malls for their shopping. Ananya Bardhan and S Mahalakshmi comb the city to check out some of the most happening shopping hubs for young shopaholics. The factor of cost-efficiency is what mainly draws the crowd. So all you young shoppers out there, keep your wallets full and brush up your bargaining skills as you set out for these popular locales!

Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar

Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar, the commercial hub of Chennai, clearly tops the list as the city’s most charismatic shopping spot. Thyagaraya Road, where it is situated, teems with transport and throngs of people bargaining for a great buy. With two wide stretches of pavement shops on both sides of the road, this place is a major hit with people coming from near and far. It is crowded with youngsters looking for the trendiest clothes, accessories, bags and footwear. Christobel, a regular visitor, says, “I love Pondy Bazaar. With the variety of items it stocks and the low prices, it is definitely one of the most sought after shopping destinations for the young and hep crowd. Personally, its ethnic jewellery collection attracts me the most. The stuff not only looks good but is pocket-friendly and of good quality.” These pavement shops give branded stores like Levis and Jhillmill a run for their money, with their strong customer base. Mantra Pillai, a young shopper, says, “I do shop at big stores because of their brand value. But when I want to get funky accessories and cool clothes I prefer hitting the streets. Pondy Bazaar is the place to visit if you have a limited budget and a desire for fashionable goods.”

Ranganathan Street, T Nagar

Easily accessible due to its proximity to the Mambalam Railway Station and T Nagar Bus Depot, Ranganathan Street is a shopper’s paradise, albeit a slightly dusty one. With hawkers displaying their wares and beckoning to passing shoppers, it feels like the city’s busiest business destination. This place has an amalgamation of big textile and jewellery stalwarts like Pothys and GRT and small scale vendors. Soma Das, a tourist from Kolkata, says, “I like the ambience of this place, which reminds me of Esplanade in my own city. I love the small accessories stalls, selling earrings that are cheap and fashionable. But it helps to know the local language here, or accompany someone who is proficient in Tamil. I love the unique collection of footwear on display, and all priced reasonably too.” For those seeking a light snack while shopping, spicy mango slices and verkadalai might be just the right pick to tickle your taste buds.

Mint Street, Sowcarpet

For those who want a taste of Marwari culture down south, Mint Street fulfils that requirement. Wandering through its narrow meandering bylanes, what one first encounters is a famous lassi shop. A little further are shops selling chiffon and georgette sarees with intricate embroidery and embellished with sequins, cutting-edge accessories and funky footwear. Priyal Singhvi, a resident of the area, says, “I shop here three days in a week. The kurtas are outstanding – contemporary, with an ethnic touch.” And right opposite the Sri Jain Wadi Bhidbhanjan Parshvanath Temple is a cart selling delicious kachoris and samosa chat with a serving of dal kadi, whose taste lingers on the tongue.

Cotton Street or Pantheon Road, Egmore

Detached from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis, this is a quiet lane that meets a dead end. There are around 15 wooden stalls stacked with vibrant fabrics that immediately grabs one’s attention. Cotton fabrics are the specialty of this place and there are numerous options to choose from – trendy tops, traditional salwar material, home decor items like curtains and bedspreads. Swathi, a 20-year-old medical student, says, “I prefer Cotton Street to Fountain Plaza and Alsa Mall because everything is much more affordable here. And cotton is comfortable and perfectly suits Chennai’s climate.” Divya Chandrakant, a college graduate, says, “The price range and the selection of material are out of this world. The material I bought here a few years back is still in good condition.” Remember that bargaining here can help you save a few more bucks.

South Mada Street, Mylapore

People crowd this street, and their murmurs mingle with traffic sounds and the ringing of bells in the Kapaleeshwar temple. There are shops selling footwear, clothes and accessories, but what stands out are the glass bangles, making a kaleidoscope of colours. There are plain ones, and also glittery ones at a price of `20 per dozen. According to Namithaa, a college student, “Mylapore is the first place that comes to my mind when shopping is mentioned. The glass bangles are a steal, as the variety sold here is not available anywhere else. The bajjis and bondas are also to die for!”

Parry’s Corner

Tucked away in the north of Chennai, Parry’s is near the Chennai port at the juncture of Beach road and NSC Bose road. This is one of Chennai’s oldest shopping markets, and there are magnificent buildings from the British era that bear testimony to its history. There are shops selling traditional north Indian sarees with heavy embroidery work, antiques, art and artificial jewellery. Each street is a small detour specialising in some particular item, such as Kasi Chetty Street for stationery items, Anderson Street for paper products, Devaraj Mudali Street for cosmetics, and Godown Street for fabric and textiles. Abinaya T, a student of dentistry, says, “I love shopping in Parry’s because it gives me the feel of authentic India. I usually buy stationery stuff from here at a throwaway price.” Nearby is Burma Bazaar, which is famous for imported perfumes and electronic gadgets.

Purasawalkam High Road

Close to Central and Egmore Railway Stations, Purasawalkam is the ideal spot for a feel of old Chennai. Nivedita Rajgopal, a literature student, says, “I usually purchase material from Madhar Sha, as it has been around for a long time and pleases customers like me with the quality of its products.” She adds that the accessories sold in pushcarts are cheap and attractive to young college-goers like her.