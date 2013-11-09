Consideration to appointment on compassionate grounds is to be made based on the qualifications of the applicant and not on the post the deceased parent held, the Madras High Court has ruled.

“In other words, there cannot be any justification to say that a son/daughter of a cook has to necessarily work only as a cook and not in any other suitable post even though he/she possess requisite qualification to such post,” Justice K Ravi Chandrabababu observed on November 4.

According to M Sudha, her mother died in harness while working as a cook at Agaram Pallipattu Panchayat Union Middle School in 2004. She sought appointment as a noon meal organiser on compassionate grounds. Even though the Tiruvannamalai District Collector originally recommended Sudha’s case in November 2009, he later rejected it saying that at best she could be considered only for the post of cook/cook assistant. Hence, the present writ petition.

The judge noted that the Collector had wrongly relied upon a GO dated September 1998. I am of the firm view that the reason for denial in this case cannot be sustained,’’ the judge said and directed the Collector to provide a suitable job to the petitioner within eight weeks.